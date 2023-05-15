Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,265. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

