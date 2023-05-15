KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Argus

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

