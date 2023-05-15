Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. 128,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,237. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 574,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,747 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 1,206,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 71,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

