Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of KHRNF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 955,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.