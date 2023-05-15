Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KHRNF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 955,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.