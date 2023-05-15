Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $491.65

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $491.65 and last traded at $490.25, with a volume of 4176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Keyence in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Keyence Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.28 and its 200 day moving average is $435.39.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

