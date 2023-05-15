Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,983 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 999.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,318,000 after buying an additional 232,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 123,129 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 390,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.9 %

KDP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 797,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.