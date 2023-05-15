Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of KFFB stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.