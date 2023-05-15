Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

KRNY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 266,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $143,790 in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

See Also

