KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625,198 shares during the quarter. KE comprises approximately 9.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $82,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 390,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KE by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of KE by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,292. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEKE. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

