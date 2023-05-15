Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62.62 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $530.65 million and $62.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 520,209,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,203,678 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

