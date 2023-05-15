Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issues Earnings Results

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 182.09% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 175,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

