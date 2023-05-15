Kaspa Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $412.71 million and $13.66 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,527,140,464 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,509,699,963.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02044504 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,428,370.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

