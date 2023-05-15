KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 156,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,733. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,598.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 208,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 910,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $221,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

