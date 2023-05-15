JUMPN (JST) Tops One Day Volume of $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

