JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ProFrac Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks purchased 12,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,358.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,450. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

