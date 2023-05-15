Joseph P. Keithley Sells 3,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 476,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,618. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

