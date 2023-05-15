Joseph Group Capital Management Takes $370,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.30. 935,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,140. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

