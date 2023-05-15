Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 1,384 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.05. 6,031,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,695,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile



Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

