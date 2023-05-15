Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,670,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.54. 3,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,279. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.62.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

