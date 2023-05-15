Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,089. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

