Joseph Group Capital Management Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SJM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 180,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.69. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

