Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.58 million.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,268. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

