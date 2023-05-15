Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lessened by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,326. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

