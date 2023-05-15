J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.54. 477,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

