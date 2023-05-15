J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO Sells $616,175.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.38. The company had a trading volume of 66,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.