ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.82

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 19485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITMPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.