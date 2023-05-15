Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 84 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
