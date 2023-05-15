Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 84 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

