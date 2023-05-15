Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 557 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $203,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at $446,226.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,993. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

