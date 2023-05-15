Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 3,058 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $99,039,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,767,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $28.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

