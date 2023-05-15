Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,200 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

OMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

