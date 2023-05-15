Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,480 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.