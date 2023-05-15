Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

EXPE stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

