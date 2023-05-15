Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $558.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.