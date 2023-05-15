Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $178,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.91 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

