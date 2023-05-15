Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $83,806,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

