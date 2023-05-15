Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,046 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

