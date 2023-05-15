Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 3,231 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 225.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

