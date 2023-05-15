Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,463,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 2,648,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $5.85 during trading on Friday. Italgas has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Featured Stories

