iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Independent Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

