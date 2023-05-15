iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $130.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

