iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,980 call options.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ TUR traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.47. 506,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,789. The stock has a market cap of $246.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

