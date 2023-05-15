iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.13

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 1290513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

