iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.64

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 128024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
