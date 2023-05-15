iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Increased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EEM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 8,068,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,017,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

