iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Raised by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. 187,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,102. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

