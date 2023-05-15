iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,367,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. 61,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

