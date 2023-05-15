iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.75

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 20125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

