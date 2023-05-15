iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.17. 612,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

