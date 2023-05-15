iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.18. 78,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,254. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.