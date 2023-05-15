iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,371 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. 7,276,015 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

